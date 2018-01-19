Speech to Text for Women's March happening this weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tomorrow. the day marks a milestone for womens history. tomorrow is the "1-year" anniversary -- of the "womens march on washington". news 10's kiley thomas caught with some local women -- who are marching with the movement this year! kiley's live to explain where their passion comes from. about this time last year -- there was a march in terre haute. and indianapolis -- chicago -- nyc. every state was represented. it was a "response" to president donald's trump agenda. people across the nation including th -- are ready to "re-energize" the movement. thi year is called "power to the polls". local women tell me they want women "sitting at the table". by that i mean -- representation in local -- state -- and national government. [g15]womens march 3-live sot "we need to have every voice heard. and currently on multiple levels of government we only have 1 demographic heard and they're making decisions for everyone. people with disabilities, people that are low income, people that are women. that to me is really, really problematic" their passion to create change for women stems far beyond equal pay for equal work. you'll hear why they are more inspired than ever this year -- next half hour. live in th - kt news 10. a group has a message for congressman larry bucshon