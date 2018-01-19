wx_icon Terre Haute 22°

wx_icon Robinson 23°

wx_icon Zionsville 23°

wx_icon Rockville 22°

wx_icon Casey 24°

wx_icon Brazil 22°

wx_icon Marshall 22°

Clear

Paris wins LIC girls tourney title

Paris wins 58-47 over Olney

Posted: Thu Jan 18 20:11:34 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 18 20:11:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Paris wins LIC girls tourney title

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

versus olney... paris sophomore sarah isaf was hot early.....she uses the screen to get open.... quick release, boom baby... ice-uf finds a different spot on the floor, but the same results from distance .....that girl can play... paris would take a big lead early....olney wouldn't go away.... brittany black scores inside on the nice pass.... paris wins 58-47...... the lady tigers win their very first lic girls tourney championship.... [f6]marshall flora girls-vo marshall and flora met in the third place game at the lic tourney...

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It