Speech to Text for Steve Meurer picks up win #300

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

head coach steve meurer tonight had chance to become just the 21st coach in indiana high school girls basketball hsitory to reach 300 career wins... coach meurer's lady warriors were at sullivan... reagan holeman with the deep three, she led the lady arrows with 14 points... check out the heads up play by north knox star makinzi meurer, on in the bounds she throws the ball off the defenders back. grabs it and scores... you can tell meurer is a coaches kid, always playing smart.... another look at that great play.... reeva hammelman had a big game for north knox....the senior guard gets the steal and goes coast to coast... she had a game-high 21 points... lady warriors give coach meurer win number 300.....i like to give coach a hard time, but congrats coach meurer... north knox rolls 72-32 ....coach meurer said he was happy to reach his big milestone this season..... [501]north knox sullivan-sot i'm glad i did it with this team. this team is really enjoyable to coach. they are team players. happy to get this before sectionals start. didn't want to have to worry about it. its about the players, not about me. just proud of my team. lic girls tourney title game had paris