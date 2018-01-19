Speech to Text for Lansing humbled to have tied Coach Waltman in MVC wins at IS

team is four and three in the missouri valley conference and just a game back of first place... wednesday's win gave sycamores head coach greg lansing his 69th career mvc victory, tying him with royce waltman for the most in school history.... lansing was on waltman's staff at isu and not only considered the late waltman a mentor, but a good friend... that's why lansing doesn't consider himself in the same category as waltman ..... i'm not half the coach, coach waltman was. really don't see it as any feat like that. i see it fortunate enough to work with the guy, learn from the guy and spend so much time with him. . that's the honor. if any reflection comes from it, its being so blessed to be with coach waltman. coach lansing will go for his record setting 70th