Speech to Text for Sony DADC Employee reaction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

now.. we're hearing from people affected. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. 375 people will lose their jobs at the plant. we first told you about this situation yesterday on news 10. an outsourcing agreement will move some of the operations out of state. the terre haute plant will continue making "play- station items" and blu-ray discs. a spokesperson cited the popularity of streaming services as a reason for the change. some people are still reporting to work... but many more have been shown the door. new at 10... one man says he's wondering what's next ... after he was told he no longer had a job. new's 10's heather good joins us now with his story. lonnie ball says he worked at the plant for nearly seven years as a machine operator. last night -- ball says -- he and rougly 75 other second shift employees were laid-off. vo covered: "after losing our job, you know, you're kind of scared what's going to happen next?" lonnie ball is the sole provider for his wife, step- daughter and grandson. at age 50... he says he planned to stay at sony dadc until the doors closed. "we still thought we had a couple more years but we go in last night, it's over." ball went to work wednesday... and put a couple hours in before he says he was told to gather his things and come to a meeting. "i knew i was done. i knew i wouldn't have a job." ball was given a packet with information. one letter states he'll be paid through march 23rd. ball says he will also get severance based on his time with the company... and a bonus. but -- if ball takes another job... he may not be able to collect that money. "i've got to take the opportunity when it comes. i mean, who's to say when this runs out that that job's going to be there. you know, i've got to take the loss, just have to work the overtime, whatever they can give me." ball has earned several performance awards as a machine operator... assembling cd's and books together in a case. he says he'd like to find other assembly job... but knows he'll have to start from the bottom. "i'll probably be making 12-13 dollars an hour which is a lot less than what the hell i was making." now ball is wondering how all of this will impact his retirement... and healthcare. he says cobra.. which offers an extension of his current plan... is just too expensive. and he says he does not want to have to collect unemployment... but questions if there is a place for him here... and if the mayor and other leaders can help. "i feel terre haute has got opportunities but maybe i don't fit the criteria. you know, i think maybe i need to go back to school." "i seen something where bennett said we'll get back on our feet. how does he know?" no matter what... ball says he'll find a way to take care of his family. ball says the hiring process has changed since he was last looking for work. he's used to speaking with hiring managers face-to-face ... instead of applying online. he hopes to get help with his resume ... and secure a new job as soon as possible. [b3]city leaders on sony-vo headon terre haute leaders claim the