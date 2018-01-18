wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

Posted: Thu Jan 18 15:30:55 PST 2018
"honey creek collision" is building a new facility. you're looking at the property on west johnson drive in terre haute. it's near golden corral. the 23-thousand square foot shop will be used for collision repair. news 10 talked to the owners today. they tell us they'll maintain their "current' location. it's also located on west johnson drive. the goal is to have the additional shop built in the fall. [b16]tease 1-sot casey westfield boys basketball prepares for the l-i-c tournament. hear from

