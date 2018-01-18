Speech to Text for Walmart and opioid disposal

fight against opioid abuse. news 10 stopped by wal mart in terre haute today. that's where leaders are promoting a new product. it's called "dispose r-x". it helps dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. you mix it with warm water in the pill bottle. "that" turns the leftover medication into a biodegradable gel. this disposal solution will be provided at no cost to customers. leaders hope this give addicts less access to the drugs.