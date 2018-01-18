wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

Walmart and opioid disposal

Posted: Thu Jan 18 15:30:23 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 18 15:30:23 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

fight against opioid abuse. news 10 stopped by wal mart in terre haute today. that's where leaders are promoting a new product. it's called "dispose r-x". it helps dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. you mix it with warm water in the pill bottle. "that" turns the leftover medication into a biodegradable gel. this disposal solution will be provided at no cost to customers. leaders hope this give addicts less access to the drugs.

