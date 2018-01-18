Speech to Text for Flu Death in Knox County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

affecting hundreds all over the united states. for some.. it takes several days to get recover. but for others it's fatal. news 10s garrett brown joins us now with how this illness has affected southern indiana. in indiana alone ...there have been over 50 reported flu related deaths. now news 10 has learned another death has occurred. this time at "good samaritan hospital" in vincennes. startling news that has shocked many in the valley. many who call vincennes home like ayla marie kieffer is on edge. they are afraid of catching this flu that has now claimed a life so close to home. "i was really shocked and am even more scared than i already am but i've been preparing for it for about a month and a half, two months." its terrible news that no one wants to hear. good samaritan hospital says that the flu shows no sign of slowing. but of the 50 flu deaths reported so far this winter not all deaths we're solely from the flu. "all flu associated deaths in the state of indiana are reportable. it might not be the main cause of their death but if they come into your hospital as a patient and their being treated for the flu." the hospital has been doing what they can to keep the flu outbreak from spreading there. since december they have had visitor restrictions. they also have been labeling some rooms with isolation to make sure others scrub up after they leave. but they say the best thing to do is avoid the hospital if you're sick. "if you are ill stay home. treat yourself at home if all possible. if you have a high fever, call your physician. there are anti- viral medications that help with the complications of the flu to help you get over it quicker." those like keiffer understands the hospital is doing all they can to help those in need. but she knows the first step is to keeping your family flu free at home. "i worry about my family, my families kids and grandkids and i just want to make sure their all safe. keep doing what they're doing, everything helps." good samaritan says there are no signs of the flu outbreak slowing down any time soon. and they say it's not too late to get your flu shot for the season. back to you. [b12]walmart and opioid disposal-otsr vo a national retail chain joined the