Vincennes House Fire

Posted: Thu Jan 18 15:25:59 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 18 15:25:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

vincennes. it happened on "church street" this afternoon. firefighters say there was smoke pouring out of the home. they also saw flames in a second story window. the people at the house told our partners at w-v-u-t they noticed the fire while eating. there were four people inside at the time. they made it out safely. firefighters say the fire was contained to one bedroom. the flu is still an issue

