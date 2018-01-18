wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

wx_icon Robinson 24°

wx_icon Zionsville 25°

wx_icon Rockville 24°

wx_icon Casey 27°

wx_icon Brazil 24°

wx_icon Marshall 24°

Clear

Duke Bennett 2018 plans

Duke Bennett 2018 plans

Posted: Thu Jan 18 15:25:08 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 18 15:25:08 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Duke Bennett 2018 plans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

expect to see a "drop" in crime for the 6th consecutive year. that's what mayor duke bennett told those who attended this morning's "chamber of commerce breakfast". the mayor also says the city's financial picture continues to improve. he said the general fund has a "positive" cash balance as we move into a new year. he credits indiana's gas tax increase for adding 40 percent to the city's paving budget. [b9]first weather-wx

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It