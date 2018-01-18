Speech to Text for Duke Bennett 2018 plans

expect to see a "drop" in crime for the 6th consecutive year. that's what mayor duke bennett told those who attended this morning's "chamber of commerce breakfast". the mayor also says the city's financial picture continues to improve. he said the general fund has a "positive" cash balance as we move into a new year. he credits indiana's gas tax increase for adding 40 percent to the city's paving budget.