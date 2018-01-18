Speech to Text for House Bill and jail construction

pushing vigo county leaders to come-up with a solution to jail overcrowding. but "new legislation" could influence those leaders on what they decide to do. the solution for many would be to build a new jail... but a new piece of legislation would put the brakes on that, at least temporarily. it's "house bill 12-63". basically, it says a county cannot begin constructing a new jail unless the fiscal body first prepares a feasability study. that study would need to list possible "alternatives" to the construction... also, they'd have to hold a public hearing on that feasibility study. as we told you.. vigo county is in the process of finding a group to do an assessment. one county councilman we spoke with says this is "good" news. if passed.. it insures the county would have to make sure taxpayers are heard. /////// "it seems like there are a lot of counties out there that are trying to build jails, but they're just doing it. if we're going to tax people.. people need to be involved." //////// earlier we mentioned that the county is looking over proposals for an assessment. tomorrow we expect commissioners to make those proposals public. we'll of course continue following this story. terre haute should