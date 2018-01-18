Speech to Text for Sony and the Mayor's reaction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the community reacts after layoff announcements at a local company. it's a story we first brought you yesterday on news 10 first at five. sony d-a-d-c in terre haute announced 375 layoffs. that's almost half of the current workforce. some of those layoffs have already begun. according to what's called a "warn notice" from the plant ...those layoffs could continue through august. a spokesperson told news 10 the decision was made because of an out-sourcing agreement. the manufacturing of c-d's and d-v-d's will move to a california based company. sony d-a-d-c has a rich history in this community. the terre haute plant opened in 19-83. it was the first manufacturer of compact discs in the united states. at its peak... sony employed nearly 14-hundred people. mayor duke bennett addressed the layoffs at sony during a presentation today. he made it to chamber of commerce members. mayor bennett says he didn't learn of the layoffs until 4 o'clock yesterday afternoon. and he didn't want to publicly comment until he had more facts. news 10's jon swaner spoke with the mayor following his talk today. he joins us live from city hall to tell us more about what the mayor is now saying about sony's decision. /////////// rondrell, patrece ... the mayor made an interesting comparison during our conversation about the sony layoffs. he compared them to the 700 people pfizer laid off almost 10 years ago to the day. and mayor bennett believes we, as a community, are better equipped to overcome these layoffs. we then asked a local economist if he agrees. ////////// mayor bennett told chambers members about four companies who will bring nearly 300 new jobs to the area this year. he also addressed the economic elephant in the room ... the 375 jobs that will be lost when sony's layoffs are complete. and while the mayor doesn't want to see anyone lose their job, he explained why the pfizer job loss was worse. "that took us a lot longer to recover from because the economy went bad right after that." indiana state university economist robert guell agrees with the mayor... to an extent. "those folks who have a good work history with dadc should be able to find comporable positions, particularly if they're willing to expand their radius, if they're willing to include indianapolis in their plans." guell agrees there are jobs in terre haute to be had for those who are losing jobs at sony, but they most likely won't pay the same salaries and benefits that sony did. that said, guell dismisses the notion the sony layoffs are some sort of economic death blow to terre haute, saying this is nothing like pfizer. "pfizer was a big deal because they were really good, high-paying jobs. the percentage of over $100k a year jobs that terre haute lost was a significant blow at precisely the wrong time." ////////// of course, the great recession followed pfizer's departure from terre haute. meanwhile, sony is not leaving. 300 people will continue to work there beyond the current layoffs. unemployment is very low at 4.1%. and last month, we saw the lowest number of new applications for unemployment compensation here in the u-s in 45 years. that's why guell said "this is a good time for bad news." back to you. a lay-off like this can be devastating to families.