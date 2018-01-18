wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

Job Search Help

Posted: Thu Jan 18 15:20:33 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 18 15:20:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

local staffing agencies are open to help you get back in the worforce. that includes "labor link". the company tells news 10 they're reaching out to impacted workers. we saw several people going in to labor link this morning. you'll need to take your resume... then... you'll fill out an application while you're there. recruiters will talk to you to find your perfect fit. "the hardest part is going to be starting over at the lower pay -- but there are a lot of good companies in the terre haute area, and surrounding areas -- if you get your foot in the door, there's a lot of room from advancement. " labor link says they have a quick process! their goal is to have "you" in job -- in a week! we've linked you to information on our website. that's w-t-h-i t-v dot com. a federal mandate is

