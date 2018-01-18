Speech to Text for Staffing agencies looking to assist those impacted by layoff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

to a family. it could leave most people feeling "lost." that's why -- staffing agencies "want you to know" -- "they're open, to help you"!! and our "team coverage" continues this midday-- news 10's "melissa crash" stopped by "labor link" in terre haute -- to see "how the process works". /////////// listen to this brittany... companies and clients of "labor link" in terre haute -- are already reaching out. they're asking... if workers from sony d-a-d-c -- are coming to them for job opportunities. labor link tells me -- they want to see people back in the work-force -- as soon as possible !! and -- it's actually an easy process. although it can seem intimidating at first. we were here early this morning -- and several people were coming in. now -- you'll need to bring in your resume... then -- once you're here, you fill out an application.. and talk to recruiters to find "you" -- a perfect fit !!! "the hardest part is going to be starting over at the lower pay -- but there are a lot of good companies in the terre haute area, and surrounding areas -- if you get your foot in the door, there's a lot of room from advancement. " labor link tells me -- it's a quick process! they're goal -- to have "you" i a job -- in a week! that's right , one week !! you can find job openings and more information on labor link's website. i've placed a link over on wthi-tv dot com. brittany back to you! at one time -- terre haute was "the place" to be when it