Terre Haute better equipped to handle layoffs

bringing you "the latest" -- with "job layoffs" at "sony d-a-d-c" -- here in terre haute. employees continue showing up to work -- only to find out -- "they're out of a job"!! sources tell us -- some employees -- have already been let go!! and according to a "warn notice" from the plant -- "terminations" could continue through august. this all comes following "an out-sourcing agreement". that's according to "a sony spokesperson". they say-- manufacturing of c-d's and d-v-d's will move to "a company in california." i the meantime -- the terre haute plant will continue to make "playstation related items" -- and "new format discs". officials told us-- they anticipate about "375"- people "to be let go". we continue working to bring you new information -- with "team coverage". so -- the next question to ask is -- what does "the mayor's office" have to say -- about this news? news 10's "jon swaner" caught u with "mayor duke bennett" -- and joins us "in studio" with more on his reaction". ////////// brittany, the first thing mayor bennett told me was he feels for the 375 who sony laid off yesterday. that said, the mayor offered those who lost their jobs a glimmer of hope. mayor bennett spoke this morning at a chamber of commerce breakfast. he compared these layoffs to the ones the area faced last decade when pfizer left vigo county. mayor bennett believes we as a community are better equipped to absorb these kinds of job losses. "at least we know there's a lot of job annoucements that have been made recently right in the city of terre haute and in the county both. we also know that there are numerous employers here that can't find workforce. they can't find enough people to fill jobs." ////////// mayor bennett isn't the only city leader who feels this way. terre haute chamber president david haynes spoke about why he agrees with the mayor's assessment. we'll bring you more from the mayor and the chamber on news 10 first at five. back to you. a major lay-off "like