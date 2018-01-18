Speech to Text for 375 DADC employees to lose their jobs

terre haute continue showing up to work - only to find out they're out of a job! we learned -- they're letting go of half of their workforce. news 10's kiley thomas is live at sony -- to break down what's next. //////////// this is the letter that employees at sony were handed. it says nearly "380" people are losing their jobs at the plant. sources tell us -- some employees... have already been let go !!! we're expecting "another" round this morning. this means hundreds are families are waking up this morning -- not knowing what they're going to do next. according to the "letter" from the plant -- terminations could continue through august. an outsourcing agreement is to blame for the jobs lost. that's according to a sony spokeswoman. she says manufacturing of cds and dvds will move to another company based in california. sony says more competition from streaming services played a part in this decision. this includes services like netflix and hulu. employees we've talked to are shocked. we're going to continue to stay here to show you what happens this morning as employees trickle in for the "first" time since the announcement. live in th - kt news 10. and sony employees aren't the only ones facing job