Speech to Text for Josh Phegley ready for sixth MLB season

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather we've had lately, but major league baseball teams report next month for spring training.... that includes terre haute own's josh phegley.....he continues to be the only player from the wabash valley in the big league's right now ... the backup catcher last week signed a one- year contract with the a's, worth 905-thousand dollars .... this upcoming season will be his sixth in the mlb, and fourth straight year with the oakland...... at 29-years old, the former terre haute north star is trying to enjoy his dream has a long as he can! [504]josh phegley-sot this point its hang on as long as you can. keep playing the game you love. i've gained more and more appreciation for it as i get a little bit older. grind and pressure to try to make it. wiser and sit back and enjoy everything you've done in your career. you never want to give it up. i'm still right there. try to plug away and play as long as i can. tonightmostly clear,