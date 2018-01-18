Speech to Text for THS wrestlers beat THN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

terre haute north and terre haute south wrestling teams.... the braves tonight did something in this rivalry that happened in more than three decades.... nice crowd on hand at south for this wrestling meet.... south's nick casad goes from his back to a pin quickly....what move by the braves freshman at 152..... braves sophomore brendon mcpike records a third round pin to give south a 42-nothing lead.... south's dylan case had one of the quickest pins of the meet..... what a move by the south freshman for a first round win.... martin perez gives south another pin at the 195 weight division.... 220 weight class.... south picks up another pin....this time its chris newman in the second round getting the win.... terre haute south wins 72-nothing....the braves win the hammer for the second year in a row... it marks the first time since the mid 1980's the braves shutout the patriots .... south wins the hammer for the seventh time in the last eight years...