South Vermillion beats West Vigo

Wildcats win 59-55

Posted: Wed Jan 17 20:39:20 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 17 20:39:21 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for South Vermillion beats West Vigo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the south vermillion boys basketball team ... the wildcats tonight were looking for their first win over west vigo in nine years... the two old wic foes faced each other in clinton... brice gilman bullseye on the three....south vermillion takes a 49-34 lead in the third quarter... fourth quarter...west vigo on a big run.... dane andrews draws the vikings to within one, with less than four to go.... south vermillion answers with what else ...another three.... connor van--lann--en pushes the wildcats lead back out to four.... it was raining three's at south vee....kaleb hannahs knocks down another one, west vigo down 53-52 with just over two to play... two seconds to go now ....bryce mcleish steps to the line, needing just one free throw to seal a south vermillion win...the junior is money, he had 15...... south vermillion wins 59-55.....the wildcats pick up their first victory over the vikings since 2009.... [500]hammer trophy-pkg the hammer trophy was up for grabs tonight between the

