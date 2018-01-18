Speech to Text for Pets and Divorce

treating them family. news 10's lacey clifton explains. who gets custody of the family pet in a divorce? a new law in illinois says if a couple can't work it out themselves-- the court will decide. "the well-being of the animal was not what was considered before. in other words, we don't decide who takes best care of their car, who changes the oil, in deciding who to award the car to. so that's the big change." lawyer paul wieck calls it an "evolving area of the law." "i think the studies show that pets are a valubale part of the emotional health of the family and i think illinois is starting to recognize that." so what goes into an animal's "well- being?" "financial ability of the parties to maintain the animal. but i think you get into other issues, including distance. if the parties reside far away. how are we doing transportation? all of these factors the court has the opportunity to consider in determining what should happen with a pet." in child custody cases you can ask the child their preference. but, that's not the case for pets! "clearly i'd be keeping a piece of bacon in my pocket if i was asking the dog to sit in the middle of the court room to see which party he goes to." news 10 spoke with illinois couple sara and roy mcnabb. they've got almost 11 years of marriage and 2 labradors between them. they say if they were to divorce, they'd split the hounds. "i think they show favorites toward their humans. and we as humans kind of show favoritism. so they're close to both of us but there's one that generates more love toward roy and the other generates his love toward me." but as a lover of dogs -- mcnabb says the law is a great step in protecting animals. "i hope that all people take their pets into consideration. because we are important to them." in marshall illinois lacey clifton news 10. indiana law does "not" specifically address pet "custody" in a divorce. officials say ownership is determined similar to other property. change is coming to vincennes city