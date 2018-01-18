wx_icon Terre Haute 12°

Gas prices could be going up

Posted: Wed Jan 17 19:32:35 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 17 19:32:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Gas prices could be going up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight. "gas buddy" says problems at a refinery in roxana, illinois could cause gas prices in the midwest to "jump". that could happen as soon as tomorrow. news of the refinery issues caused wholesale gasoline prices to jump 10 cents a gallon. tonight.. we found gas at about two dollars.. 54 cents for a regular gallon in terre haute. with this increase..gas prices could top off near 2- 79. [b11]first weather-wx center turning to the weather department...

