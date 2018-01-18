Speech to Text for Sony DADC late update

good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10... "two" long-time businesses announced changes today. it's a story we first brought you on news 10 first at 5. we start with "sony d-a-d-c." this evening.. we learned they're letting go of half of their workforce. news 10's alia blackburn has been following these developments all evening. she joins us now live with the latest information.. sources tell us some employees have already been let go here at sony d-a-d-c ... and according to a "warn notice" from the plant -- terminations could continue through august. this all comes following an outsourcing agreement. that's according to sony spokesperson lisa gephardt. she says manufacturing of cds and dvds will move to "technicolor home entertainment." the company is based in california. gephardt says more competition from streaming services played a part in this decision. in the meantime -- the terre haute plant will continue to make playstation related items... and blu-ray discs. officials told us they anticipate about 375 people to be let go. we've reached out to several employees today... tomorrow -- we'll reach out to city leaders. we're hoping to hear from both within the coming days... for now -- reporting in terre haute -- near sony d-a- d-c -- alia blackburn -- back to you. at one time.... terre haute was "the place"