wx_icon Terre Haute 11°

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville 12°

wx_icon Rockville 11°

wx_icon Casey 14°

wx_icon Brazil 11°

wx_icon Marshall 11°

Clear

Wednesday Late Forecast

Wednesday Late Forecast

Posted: Wed Jan 17 15:38:01 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 17 15:38:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Wednesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

gusts as high as 15 mph. thursdaysunny, with a high near 32. wind chill values between 1 and 11. southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. thursday nightmostly clear, with a low around 19. south southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. low around 12. wind chill values between zero and 6. southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. thursdaysunny, with a high near 32. wind chill values between 1 and 11. southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. thursday nightmostly clear, with a low around 19. south southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. welcome back.. i know its hard to believe with all the snow weather quiz question. tonightmostly clear, with a low around 12. wind chill values between zero and 6. southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. thursdaysunny, with a high near 32. wind chill values between 1 and 11. southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. thursday nightmostly clear, with a low around 19. south southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. low around 12. wind chill values between zero and 6. southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. thursdaysunny, with a high near 32. wind chill values between 1 and 11. southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. thursday nightmostly clear, with a low around 19. south southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with low around 12. wind chill values between zero and 6. southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. thursdaysunny, with a high near 32. wind chill values between 1 and 11. southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. thursday nightmostly clear, with a low around 19. south southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. weather quiz question.

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It