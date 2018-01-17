Speech to Text for Vincennes City Hall access

look pretty normal from the outside of vincennes city hall. but inside... there's a lot of rearranging happening. news 10's garrett brown explains how city hall is getting ready for renovation work. if you watched news 10 first at five .... i told you about the changes coming to city hall in vincennes. the majority of the projects are little improvements. but their ultimate goal is to make it easier to access for everyone.. especially for those with disabilities. the city of vincennes is home to david blackburn. an accident many years ago left him paralyzed. now.. it's difficult for him to get around. that's why hes excited about the upcoming changes coming to city hall. "the plan i read sounded like they are going to do a pretty good job. my only problem is getting in and out of a few doors. but other people who are worse handicapped i see it being a real challenge for them." mayor joe yochum says this is a project nearly 6 years in the making. they want to make the city accessible to anyone with disabilties. it's been in the works for a couple years but now they are ready to begin work in his office. "we have been working on our curb ramps and sidewalks and stuff since and we also have to look at our facilities and we're starting here at city hall to make it more ada compliant." among the changes are lowering counters and installing doors with handicap door openers. they also are making some changes to their restrooms. "we'll go from two public restrooms in the mayor's office to one and it will be like a family restroom but we are going to increase the size of it to make it more handicap accessible." the changes may not seem like much. but for those like blackburn it's enough to show how much this community cares. not only for himself but everyone who may be handicapped. "i think its great and thoughtful. to come into the 21st century and get everything handicap accessible especially for a small town is awesome. we're very lucky." it will take some time before these new additions are installed. they plan to have the entire building completed by july.