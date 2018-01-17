wx_icon Terre Haute 11°

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville 12°

wx_icon Rockville 11°

wx_icon Casey 14°

wx_icon Brazil 11°

wx_icon Marshall 11°

Clear

President Curtis holds meet and great

President Curtis holds meet and great

Posted: Wed Jan 17 15:33:30 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 17 15:33:31 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for President Curtis holds meet and great

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

their winter break.. today -- they got to meet their new university president. there was a special event for students and staff to talk to "doctor debroah curtis." she took the president's office earlier this month. students were encouraged to share what makes "state" special. "i had gone to some of the open forums with her when we were trying to figure out who our next president was going to be, and i really liked her, so i was just glad to have this opportunity" curtis is the first female president of indiana state university. [b16]tease 1-sot wabash valley baseball

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It