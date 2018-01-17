Speech to Text for 100 Women Who Care

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

vo a big donation will help people struggling financially in clay county. the "clay county cooperative benevolence ministry" received a check for 85-hundred dollars today. "100 women who care of clay county" donated the money. it'll be used to help people with things like utility bills, gas, and food. there are also plans to upgrade computer systems. the organization chair says there are a lot of groups doing good things in the community. clay county is small. we do try to look after our own. so, we feel very thankful we received this quarterly gift. the benevolence ministry is made up of churches and other organizations wanting to help others. ministry is made up of churches and other organizations wanting to help others. sycamores are back in terre haute after