Speech to Text for Update on skull found at construction site

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

says he's sending a plan to the state following the discovery of a human skull at a local job site. dr. shawn phillips of indiana state university says work at riverfront lofts where the skull was found cannot continue. he says a worker found it near the building's foundation. the skull comes from a grave that was likely disturbed in the 19-30's when the building was built. "they may have thought the cemetery was moved, and they may have done their best. a lot of times graves might have been buried and a headstone was never placed." ////////// those graves were buried at the indian orchard cemetery. they were supposed to have been moved after the city opened woodlawn cemetery.