Salt damage on cars

if not taken care of...can cost you big money. storm team 10s chris piper is live to tell us why. patrece and rondrell, i'm live in a downtown terre haute parking lot, take a look at the cars. this build up you see right behind the wheels and underneath the car, that's snow mixed with salt, which can harm your car. today i spoke with brad bole of blackburn collisions, and he told me what he sees, and what you can do to prevent damage. when snow starts falling, the plows get to work. clearing snow and making the road driveable is their job. but the salt that goes on the road can cause problems. owner of blackburn collision, brad bole says, with a little effort, its easy to keep your car safe. "you really need to keep your car clean as possible because that salt on your car and this new liquid stuff they're putting on the roads, ya know, it's highly corrosive." bole says, even if it's going to snow again, get your car washed. "go through the carwash as frequently as you can to get the salt washed off, especially the underbody of the car, because you don't really see the rust until it's way too late." and rust not only spreads quickly, but it causes major problems. "we can fix it, but it gets very expensive and you just want to try and keep it clean, because it rusts basically kinda from the inside out." and bole says, once you can visibly see rust, it makes it that much harder to fix. "ya know, by the time you see it on the outside, the inside is ten times worse." so to save you money, and make your car last longer, there's one simple thing to do. "if you keep your car clean, and especially garaged, it definitely helps." now its not just salt that can cause damage this winter. bole says during this season, he sees more crashes and fender benders than he does all year. reporting outside the news 10 studio, chris piper, storm team 10. back to you.