The Lyford Y to a T?

tragic reputation. it's known for several fatal crashes. we're talking about the "lyford y". that's in parke county. now.... big changes are in the works. news 10's abby kirk is following those changes for you. she joins us now live in the studio to explain. yes, this specific intersection has caused major headaches for local people. and anyone passing through the area. that's why many people are talking about it... for seven years ...richard gartzke has lived in parke county .... he was once..a city man. "this is home..." but, now he enjoys the quiet country surroundings ... "i wanted to get away from the hustle-bustle ...that's why im here." his house sits right on the corner state road 163 and u-s 41 in lyford, parke county. "everybody says the "killer "y"..." and-- his family operated farmer's market just feet away as well.... "alway an accident at the "y" known for it's "y" shape... "i want to see it safe ..." if you ask gartzke how many crashes he's witnessed with his own eyes.... "probably 5" he says about five car accidents... "1..." with one of them being fatal... "if you were doing the speed around that corner...she would probably still be here today." it was a crash that took someones life... a semi-truck cut the corner too fast... and fell on top of a car heading north.... "41 should never have to yield to anybody." gartzke says its not the intersection that's the problem.... it's people not paying attention on the road. "if everybody pays attention...they can make it in and out of there no problem." but indiana department of transportation is making moves to reduce the number of accidents. the now... triangular 3- legged type intersection will be reconstructed to a "t-intersection" .... allowing "stop signs" at every part. a short left turn lane would be placed on the northbound approach... "if it's going to make that intersection safer...then that's not a problem." all in an effort to create a safer road. in lyford, abby kirk, news 10. in-dot wants to hear your voice before tackling this project. they're hosting an open house on feburary first. mark your calendars...tha t's from 6- to 7-30 p-m... at eagles lodge. we'll have that information on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. back to you.