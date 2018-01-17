Speech to Text for Coca-Cola warehouse layoffs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

news 10 confirmed coca cola is also making changes in terre haute. we reached out to a spokesperson. he told us the warehouse on layfayette avenue will be closing. "coca cola bottleing company consolidated" bought the warehouse last january. since then.. the company has been evaluating the needs in the area. a new distribution facility will be built in terre haute. both of those changes should happen at the same time, in march. the spokesperson told us less than 15 jobs will be lost. that includes both part-time and full-time jobs. the majority of the warehouse employees will transfer to other locations. the company decided it could better serve the region with these changes. [b3]cont coverage-vo one local intersection has a