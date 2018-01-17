Speech to Text for Sony DADC layoffs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

out of terre haute tonight. good evening and thanks for joining us. sad economic news tops our news tonight. hundreds of workers will lose their jobs. it's a story news 10 first brought you on first at five. "sony d-a-d-c" in terre haute i closing down several parts of its operation. news 10's alia blackburn is live outside the north terre haute plant. she joins us now live with what we've learned so far. rondrell... patrece.... i'm live just near sony d-a- d-c in northern terre haute. here's what we know so far. news 10 confirmed that around 380 workers will be laid off. that's according to sony spokesperson lisa gephardt. she told news 10 sony entered an outsourcing agreement. the agreement moves the manufacturing of d-v-d's and cd's to technicolor home entertainment. that company is based california. she said increased competition from streaming services led to this decision. the terre haute plant will continue making play station-related items. right now... gephardt says there's no time line on when all of these lay-offs will take place. but.. a source in the plant tells us some people have already been let go. gephardt said the company will continue to employ around 300 people. news 10 will continue to follow this story for you coming up tonight on news 10 at 10 and news 10 nightwatch. reporting live in terre haute, alia blackburn news 10. news 10 is following another developing job alert