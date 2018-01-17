Speech to Text for News 10 Mid-Day Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

clear and cold tonight with a low at 12. more sunshine tomorrow and a little warmer too, a high at 34. then, nearly 40 with sunshine on friday. we start thawing out this weekend - 40s on saturday, 50s on sunday, but rain chances come with the weekend. at this hour -- the north-east is preparing for yet another afternoon - but many places will still feel below zero. clear and cold tonight with a low at 12. more sunshine tomorrow and a little warmer too, a high at 34. then, nearly 40 with sunshine on friday. we start thawing out this weekend - 40s on saturday, 50s on sunday, but rain chances come with the weekend. at this hour -- the north-east is preparing for yet another afternoon - but many places will still feel below zero. clear and cold tonight with a low at 12. more sunshine tomorrow and a little warmer too, a high at 34. then, nearly 40 with sunshine on friday. we start thawing out this weekend - 40s on saturday, 50s on sunday, but rain chances come with the weekend. at this hour -- the north-east is preparing for yet another afternoon - but many places will still feel below zero. clear and cold tonight with a low at 12. more sunshine tomorrow and a little warmer too, a high at 34. then, nearly 40 with sunshine on friday. we start thawing out this weekend - 40s on saturday, 50s on sunday, but rain chances come with the weekend. at this hour -- the north-east is preparing for yet another winter storm. it's the same storm that hit