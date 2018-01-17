Speech to Text for 25,000+ court cases in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

court dates" -- or "cancelled trials". that has many of "you" asking - why ?? news 10's "melissa crash" met with the "vigo county prosecutor". she explains -- "why" cases remain in the system "for so long". and -- if that contributes to "jail overcrowding". //////// melissa: simple answer -- it does contribute. however, there's not much the court can do. some people i've spoken with -- say the system is to blame. however -- prosecutor terry modesitt says, it's the process, and we have to trust it. "last count i had we were over "25" thousand cases. they have no clue of the volume of cases that go through our courts here in vigo county." that's a lot of cases -- that have to go through several steps. it's the law! a trial could be moved due to someone else, being in jail longer! or... a defendant, pushing back their own case. or, for example -- d-n-a testing that hasn't come back yet. it's a case by case situation. "right now a lot of the courts are setting "10" trials per week. well, only one trial can go. we can't hear 10 cases all at the same time, only one can do. so when that one goes -- the other "9" have to be reschedule then." so... is this one of the reasons for jail overcrowding? ?? modesitt says -- yes. however, the problem is -- finding a way the court can move cases along -- faster. "no matter what anybody in the system does... there is going to be some delays because of the overwhelming cases, and the laws we have to follow." melissa: modesitt adds -- there's such a load of cases, there's not enough hours in the day to "stay even" in the process. he says -- his answer ??? find a way to get people in our society -- to quit committing crimes. back to you. more