Speech to Text for Indiana stores could soon sell cold beer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

pharmacies and gas stations in indiana want to be able to sell you cold beer. that's the topic indiana lawmakers will be discussing in just a few hours. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain why lawmakers say a bill allowing those sales is gaining momentum. /////////////// if you ever take a stroll down the beer aisle in a grocery store -- you'll probably notice something unusual. the beer is never cold! which is weird -- because there's a refrigerated section for wine and other alcohols right next to it! but get this -- indiana is the last state in the nation -- to have a law banning cold beer sales. right now -- only "liquor stores" can sell cold beer. today -- a group of lawmakers is trying to change that. a bill is proposed to allow retailers to sell cold beer. the public policy committee in the senate will hear arguments and testimony for the first time today. we caught up with senator "jon ford" from terre haute. he's sits on this committee. ford says he's going into the hearing with an open mind -- but sees the positives of passing it. "beer is already in convenience stores. the free market guy in me thinks why not let cold beer be in there? because you can't buy beer but you can buy wine, cider, maddog 22 -- cold. but not beer" we also talked to a local democrat about his