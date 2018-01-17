wx_icon Terre Haute 12°

wx_icon Robinson 12°

wx_icon Zionsville 13°

wx_icon Rockville 12°

wx_icon Casey 12°

wx_icon Brazil 12°

wx_icon Marshall 12°

Clear

News 10 This Morning Weather

News 10 This Morning Weather

Posted: Wed Jan 17 04:48:17 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 17 04:49:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Jade Scott

Speech to Text for News 10 This Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

plan for some chilly sunshine today - a high at 20 - but it will still feel like it's in the minuses. clear and frigid again tonight; a low at 12 - feels like temps will be sub-zero. a little warmer tomorrow; a high at 32, with more sunshine. almost 40 on friday. mid-40s by saturday; into the 50s on sunday with rain chances moving in. today - a high at 20 - but it will still feel like it's in the minuses. clear and frigid again tonight; a low at 12 - feels like temps will be sub-zero. a little warmer tomorrow; a high at 32, with more sunshine. almost 40 on friday. mid-40s by saturday; into the 50s on sunday with rain chances moving in. [h3]government today - a high at 20 - but it will still feel like it's in the minuses. clear and frigid again tonight; a low at 12 - feels like temps will be sub-zero. a little warmer tomorrow; a high at 32, with more sunshine. almost 40 on friday. mid-40s by saturday; into the 50s on sunday with rain chances moving in. [h3]government today - a high at 20 - but it will still feel like it's in the minuses. clear and frigid again tonight; a low at 12 - feels like temps will be sub-zero. a little warmer tomorrow; a high at 32, with more sunshine. almost 40 on friday. mid-40s by saturday; into the 50s on sunday with rain chances moving in. [h3]government shutdown-open-pkg today - a high at 20 - but it will still feel like it's in the minuses. clear and frigid again tonight; a low at 12 - feels like temps will be sub-zero. a little warmer tomorrow; a high at 32, with more sunshine. almost 40 on friday. mid-40s by saturday; into the 50s on sunday with rain chances moving in. [h3]government shutdown-open-pkg today - a high at 20 - but it will still feel like it's in the minuses. clear and frigid again tonight; a low at 12 - feels like temps will be sub-zero. a little warmer tomorrow; a high at 32, with more sunshine. almost 40 on friday. mid-40s by saturday; into the 50s on sunday with rain chances moving in. [h3]government shutdown-open-pkg today - a high at 20 - but it will still feel like it's in the minuses. clear and frigid again tonight; a low at 12 - feels like temps will be sub-zero. a little warmer tomorrow; a high at 32, with more sunshine. almost 40 on friday. mid-40s by saturday; into the 50s on sunday with rain chances moving in. [h3]government shutdown-open-pkg today - a high at 20 - but it will still feel like it's in the minuses. clear and frigid again tonight; a low at 12 - feels like temps will be sub-zero. a little warmer tomorrow; a high at 32, with more sunshine. almost 40 on friday. mid-40s by saturday; into the 50s on sunday with rain chances moving in. [h3]government today - a high at 20 - but it will still feel like it's in the minuses. clear and frigid again tonight; a low at 12 - feels like temps will be sub-zero. a little warmer tomorrow; a high at 32, with more sunshine. almost 40 on friday. mid-40s by saturday; into the 50s on sunday with rain chances moving in. [h3]government today - a high at 20 - but it will still feel like it's in the minuses. clear and frigid again tonight; a low at 12 - feels like temps will be sub-zero. a little warmer tomorrow; a high at 32, with more sunshine. almost 40 on friday. mid-40s by saturday; into the 50s on sunday with rain chances moving in. [h3]government shutdown-open-pkg today - a high at 20 - but it will still feel like it's in the minuses. clear and frigid again tonight; a low at 12 - feels like temps will be sub-zero. a little warmer tomorrow; a high at 32, with more sunshine. almost 40 on friday. mid-40s by saturday; into the 50s on sunday with rain chances moving in. [h3]government today - a high at 20 - but it will still feel like it's in the minuses. clear and frigid again tonight; a low at 12 - feels like temps will be sub-zero. a little warmer tomorrow; a high at 32, with more sunshine. almost 40 on friday. mid-40s by saturday; into the 50s on sunday with rain chances moving in. [h3]government shutdown-open-pkg as the clock, ticks closer to friday's "government

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It