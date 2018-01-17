Speech to Text for January 16th Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

best dunker on this years isu men's basketball team..... the freshman with another impressive throwdown as the finishes the alley-oop ..... isu fan oluseyi sopitan made thousands of sycamore fans happy last wednesday when he hit this halfcout shot to win everyone in attendance free chick-fil- a.... maybe isu needs to put this fan on the team with range like that! dani kroeger with one of the best basketball shots we've seen all season long at any level.....she's money from three-quarter court... get this, dani is an eighth grader at clark middle school in vincennes....this youngster has game... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be around you and you could be part of the next rick's rallies.... here's a look at the