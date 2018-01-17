wx_icon Terre Haute -3°

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville -3°

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil -3°

wx_icon Marshall -3°

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now
Closings View Closings

Paris girls beat Marshall

Paris wins 57-44

Posted: Tue Jan 16 20:03:08 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 16 20:03:08 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Paris girls beat Marshall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight between paris and marshall.. marhall gives jenna gates a little to much daylight, she says thank you very much from distance...that basket was part of a 10-ohh run to start the game... chloee hughes just toying with the defender...the marshall superstar connects on her jumper ... second quarter...nice passing by paris.. brooklyn westerfield the hoop and harm.... paris wins 57-44.... lady tigers will face olney thursday in the lic championship... [e7]toss to break-------------------

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It