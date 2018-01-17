Speech to Text for Paris girls beat Marshall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight between paris and marshall.. marhall gives jenna gates a little to much daylight, she says thank you very much from distance...that basket was part of a 10-ohh run to start the game... chloee hughes just toying with the defender...the marshall superstar connects on her jumper ... second quarter...nice passing by paris.. brooklyn westerfield the hoop and harm.... paris wins 57-44.... lady tigers will face olney thursday in the lic championship... [e7]toss to break-------------------