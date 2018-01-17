wx_icon Terre Haute -3°

Olney beats Flora

Olney wins 43-39

Posted: Tue Jan 16 20:02:05 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 16 20:02:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Olney beats Flora

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

facing flora... lady wolves kasey jennings hits the mid- range jumper to keep flora in it... olney plays beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter.... taylor lecron the nice dime to collen inyart ....inyard had a game-high 18 for olney ... fourth quarter.... inyart steps outside ....quick release on the jumper, she's good on the baseline jumper .... olney advances on the lic title game thursday, they win 43-39 over flora..... [e6]paris marshall-vo next up for olney was the winner of the second semifinal

