Speech to Text for TH South girls fall in OT

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

girls basketball team has turned things around ... the lady braves are playing their best basketball of the season, they've won four of their last five... lady braves hosted a very good danville, illinois team... lady vikings star mikayla hall erupted for 36 points in this one.....she helped danville build a double digit first quarter lead... zayda hatfield with the nice shot fake off the in bounds pass, she pulls the trigger ... second quarter.... senior taylor pepperworth would get hot....that's a good thing for south... the superstar connects on back to back three's......she had a team-high 29 points... this was a good game that needed overtime, it was danville, illinois winning by two 74-72 over terre haute south... lic girls tourney taking place at casey-