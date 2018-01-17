wx_icon Terre Haute -3°

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville -3°

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil -3°

wx_icon Marshall -3°

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now
Closings View Closings

Tuesday Late Forecast

Tuesday Late Forecast

Posted: Tue Jan 16 19:38:40 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 16 19:38:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Tuesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... tonight a chance of flurries before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. west wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 21. wind chill values as low as -3. west wind 3 to 8 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 12. wind chill values as low as zero. southwest wind around 8 mph. flurries before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. west wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 21. wind chill values as low as -3. west wind 3 to 8 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 12. wind chill values as low as zero. southwest wind around 8 mph. [e0]break 3 (+markets 30 secs) flurries before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. west wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 21. wind chill values as low as -3. west wind 3 to 8 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 12. wind chill values as low as zero. southwest wind around 8 mph. [e0]break 3 (+markets 30 secs) flurries before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. west wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 21. wind chill values as low as -3. west wind 3 to 8 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 12. wind chill values as low as zero. southwest wind around 8 mph. [e0]break 3 (+markets 30 secs) flurries before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. west wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 21. wind chill values as low as -3. west wind 3 to 8 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 12. wind chill values as low as zero. southwest wind around 8 mph. [e0]break 3 (+markets 30 secs) flurries before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. west wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 21. wind chill values as low as -3. west wind 3 to 8 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 12. wind chill values as low as zero. southwest wind around 8 mph. [e0]break 3 (+markets 30 secs) flurries before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. west wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 21. wind chill values as low as -3. west wind 3 to 8 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 12. wind chill values as low as zero. southwest wind around 8 mph. [e0]break 3 (+markets 30 secs) welcome back... purdue is the hottest team

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It