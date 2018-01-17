wx_icon Terre Haute -3°

Tech Night in Launch Terre Haute

Posted: Tue Jan 16 19:35:26 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 16 19:35:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

controversial legislation... and how it could affect you. "launch terre haute" hosted the conversation tonight. it was all about "net neutrality". the "federal communications commission" repealed the net neutrality act at the end of last year. plenty have an opinion on the topic. tonight... folks who came out were able to share their thoughts. they were also able to get information on the move from the f-c-c. purdue takes on the wisconsin badgers

