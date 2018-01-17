wx_icon Terre Haute -3°

Union Hospital Open House

Posted: Tue Jan 16 19:34:01 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 16 19:34:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Union Hospital Open House

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

get better treatment at a new facility. "union health" held an open house for their new "heart and vascular institute" tonight. the facility is in union hospital in terre haute, in the west wing. one doctor told us patients can get expanded services here. before now.. some tests or procedures may have required traveling out of town. when you get older, everything becomes harder. getting, driving, an hour or two, or even three hours to get to indy is a challenge. and we recgonize that. so, we're trying to provide that level of care here, close to home. "union health" leaders say they're excited to have "state of the art" equipment here in terre haute. some young women at terre haute

