Speech to Text for Female Cadet Unit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

other girls. they're part of an all female color guard. new at 10... the unit presented the colors ahead of a local basketball game. news 10's heather good spoke with them about their unique role. nats: "the color guard members are..." as basketball fans stand for the flag... they'll notice more than the stars and stripes. five young women make up the terre haute south color guard. alexis kallio, cadet says, "i heard a lot of comments about us being all females. that's what our pink chord signifies." the ladies represent just a small part of the junior reserve officers training corp. 103 cadets participate in some way in south vigo county. the program provides structure and disipline while promoting leadership. one cadet says she joined after seeing other girls participate. allysia aumondreauz says, "this program is very motivating. it's helped boost my confidence a lot. i probably wouldn't be able to stand here today and talk to you if it wasn't for this program." others say they hope more young landies will join. "as an all female color guard, any females that are in the audience that are maybe younger going tinto high school that has a school rotc program, maybe we leave an influence on them to come and join ..." another cadet says she is following in her parents' footsteps... that's why she stands for the flag. katelynn parrish, cadet says, "my father passed away a little over two years ago and so i actually received his flag at heis military honors and so its just out of respect for him and other veterans who have passed." that was heather good reporting. junior-r-o-t-c is designed to help students get ready for a career in the military or college. students do not have to join the military to participate. the girls you heard from all say they have plans to join the military.