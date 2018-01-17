Speech to Text for Racial Healing group

good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10... last week -- we told you about the "social justice league". they're a group made up of every-day people with a mission to stand up against inequality. tonight -- they invited the city of terre haute to join them. news 10's alia blackburn is in the studo... she has more on a day of racial healing ... mayor duke bennett declared today -- january 16th -- as a day of racial healing in terre haute. we told you about this national movement -- started by the kellogg foundation -- that highlights our differences all while bringing us together. nats it's more than just music.... nats but a call -- to heal the world. nats "you can't heal a problem unless you know where the problem is." for 18-year-old erica west ... that problem starts with inequality. erica west, 18- years-old "there is a divide in this country among racial lines.. and just everything that's been happening in the news lately has really just been intensifying that." it's those feelings that brought people inside the doors of central christian church. looking for hope to one day find racial healing. schelia romanelly "i have a 4-year-old grandson and i think about him, i think about his future of growing up, that can be really scary..." nats "we should all be able to live in harmony and not fight." many found comfort through words... mayor duke bennett proclaimed tuesday as national day of racial healing in terre haute. making for the city to be part of the solution in making change. "there's so many political fights these days, so many racial related things going on and we all want to get along, we all want to grow and do positive things for our community." nats - "you gotta heal it...." though issues -- like racism -- still remain throughout the country ... the takeaway -- west says -- is using that as fuel to make a difference together. "it's bringing to light a lot of issues that have been buried for a long time and so if horrible things are going to happen, its good that something like this can also come of it." according to the kellogg foundation's website.. terre haute was the only indiana city to take part in the national day of racial healing.