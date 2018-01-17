wx_icon Terre Haute

Clear
Special Weather Statement
Winter Skin Health

Posted: Tue Jan 16 16:19:29 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 16 16:19:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

on our bodies in many ways. including hard on our skin! the cold weather alone can dry out your skin. plus...we tell you to wash your hands often to avoid getting sick. and if you're like me...you tend to take longer showers in the winter.. just to warm up! but all of these can be very tough on your skin this time of year. dermatologists say the humidity levels are down in the winter. the means you need to "add moisture" to help repair your skin. "...some preventative measures anyone can do to help minimize the effects of winter dry skin would be to take our showers more luke warm and not hot.... using a good moisturizer or barrier repair cream which can commonly be found over the counter or even prescribed ." dry skin can aggravate other conditions like eczema, psoriasis and other rashes. i'll have your

