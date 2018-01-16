Speech to Text for Don't eat Tide Pods

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

often up for a challenge... even when its dangerous. it doesn't take long for something to go viral once it's posted on social media. as news 10's abby kirk explains... a new challenge is creating serious concerns. first it was the "gallon challenge"... and the "cinnamon challenge"... nat and even the "bathsalt challenge" .... where teens dared each other to pour salt in their hands and hold ice till it burns.... nat cover themselves in rubbing alcohol and then...set themselves on fire... later throwing boiling water on others. nat "that's real crazy man .." and...now... another challenge... ."i don't know why they would want to do such a thing." teens everywhere are popping tide pods into their mouth.... instead of popping them into a washer. nat play youtube videos "i just think now people come up with challenges just so they can compete against each other or just so they can become social media famous." doing anything for likes.... "that has the potential to do a significant amount of irritation and corrosion to the mouth, the throat, esophagus." but, this social trend...can be serious damage to your health. these colorful... squishy and smell good "pods"....contain "highly concentrated and toxic detergent" ....that will cause serious harm if you eat one. "what's called a surfactant layer in the lungs that keeps the lungs open and functioning and this product if it does get inhaled into the lungs, it's going to cause a collapse." "tide" tweeted earlier this week... taking a stand against the online dare... saying tide pods are for "doing laundry" and... "nothin else"... "i don't understand why they would want to do such a thing as far as put their life up in jeporardy." something that started out funny... has serious consequences...a warning to all.. in terre haute, abby kirk, new 10. poison control is open 24-7. if you or someone you know needs help... you can call the number on the screen ....800-222-1222.