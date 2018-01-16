Speech to Text for Sullivan Snow Baby

an interesting 9-1-1 call. today -- news 10's lacey clifton introduces you to the family on the other end of the line. i should've worn blue -- because it's a boy! a sullivan county woman gave birth under unique circumstances monday! during a snow storm -- from her shower! "your average, everyday, snow day." unfolding in a matter of minutes. "he came in and said are you okay and i'm like no patrick don't come in here. and he's like oh crap you've got a baby!' and then he ran out the door." sullivan county 911 "i need an ambulance to 309 north ledgerwood street in carlisle indiana as soon as possible. what's going on there? "my sister just had her baby in the shower." monday morning -- brylye jones gave birth to mathue christopher vest. an experience she says was surreal. "it didn't even register until i was in the hospital getting poked with needles that i'd had a baby." jones had gone to the hospital with contractions twice sunday. only to give birth at home monday, in the shower, during a snow storm. "everybody was like oh you don't have that high of a pain tolerance, you'll want an epidural. and then i had him in the shower and i didn't need anything." "so now, mom and baby are recovering and they're healthy here at sullivan county community hospital. but jones says she wouldn't have known what to do had she not taken certain classes in high school." "i kne to suck out his mouth because of the class and i knew that you needed to make sure he was breathing okay and that his color was okay." many joked that jones should name her baby after the 911 dispatcher who took her call. but she already had something special in mind. "i was told i couldn't have kids because i have an ovarian dysfunction that causes my body not to produce hormones like it's supposed to. // about 3 months later we found out i was pregnant with him and that's when i came up with mathue's name. because mathue means 'gift from god.' so to me, he was a gift." jones and her baby are set to be released from the hospital tomorrow. that's when they'll head back to where baby mathue was born. back to you.