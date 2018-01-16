wx_icon Terre Haute

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil

wx_icon Marshall

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts
Closings View Closings

Jail Assessment update

Jail Assessment update

Posted: Tue Jan 16 15:28:29 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 16 15:28:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Jail Assessment update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

jail is due by this friday! this was the big topic discussed during today's commissioners meeting. the commissioners say they've made it clear. they want this to be a full criminal justice assessment. we're expecting the proposal be made public once it's complete. then, the commissioners will learn more about "options" like -- what needs to be done, a cost, and a timeline. the goal after the proposal is submitted on friday -- would be to get the proper groups together to evaluate. "a 4th candidate" announces his bid for the

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It