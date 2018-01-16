Speech to Text for Jail Assessment update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

jail is due by this friday! this was the big topic discussed during today's commissioners meeting. the commissioners say they've made it clear. they want this to be a full criminal justice assessment. we're expecting the proposal be made public once it's complete. then, the commissioners will learn more about "options" like -- what needs to be done, a cost, and a timeline. the goal after the proposal is submitted on friday -- would be to get the proper groups together to evaluate. "a 4th candidate" announces his bid for the