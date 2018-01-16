Speech to Text for Local Flu Update

take hold. that have blanketed the hoosier state have allowed the flu virus to take hold. here's a sad fact. indiana flu "deaths" doubled in just one week. now, state and local health leaders are "doubling up" their efforts to keep you and your family safe. ///////// news 10's jon swaner is live at "j-r pharmacy" on poplar street in terre haute. he spoke with the "vigo county health department" on what they're seeing here at home. ////////// patrece and rondrell, the health department confirmed some news cbs news had this week. this year's version of the flu vaccine isn't as effective as past versions. ///////// c-b-s news reported over the weekend this year's vaccine isn only expected to be about 30 percent effective against the h-3-n-2 strain. that's the strain that has our local health leaders concerned. they still say getting the flu vaccine is a good idea. also, wash your hands frequently... and if you're sick.. just stay home! /////////// [b4]flu update-live sot "the cdc recommends those people stay home up to 24 hours their fever has dimished and without taking any medications." ////////// you can get a flu vaccine here at j-r pharmacy. the health department says be on the lookout for flu like symptoms. those include a fever, cough, a sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, and fatigue. if you have those symptoms, call your family physician immediately. or, go to a clinic and have them check you out. only go to the emergency room if your fever is above 103 degrees or if you're showing signs of dehydration. back to you.