wx_icon Terre Haute

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil

wx_icon Marshall

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts
Closings View Closings

Eddie Felling for 43rd

Eddie Felling for 43rd

Posted: Tue Jan 16 14:58:39 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 16 14:58:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Eddie Felling for 43rd

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the seat "clyde kersey" will vacate at the end of the year. "terre haute city attorney" "eddie felling" will run "for the 43rd district seat" as a republican. he's the only republican candidate for this seat.. that is so far. democrats "mark bird", "norm loudermilk", and "tonya p-aff" announced their respective bids "earlier this month". "kersey" announced last month he's retiring at the end of this term. kersey's held this seat for "22"-years. [b17]th air show additions-ots vo calling all aviation enthusiasts! "additional performers"

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It